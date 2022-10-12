Ancient Roman 'Fridge' Found at Roman Military Legion Camp in Bulgaria - Roman Barbecue

Wednesday, 12 October 2022

image for Ancient Roman 'Fridge' Found at Roman Military Legion Camp in Bulgaria - Roman Barbecue
Polish Archaeologists excavating a Roman Military camp in Bulgaria, found a Roman 'fridge' - a food storage chamber made of pottery pieces - half buried in the ground.

Inside they found cooked food (some burnt), pottery dishes - and a small bowl with charcoal thought to have been burned to produce fumes to kept away insects from the food.

There were pork bones - possibly a Roman barbecue.

This was the Legio Italica - First Italian Legion of the Roman Imperial Army. Their symbol was the Boar - and they were known as real party animals.

They were there to guard the local, conquered, Carpathian Mountain gold mines.

The Romans had a really great civilization - living on everybody else's gold.

The site is near modern day Svishtov, Bulgaria.

On the side of the 'fridge' was a message in charcoal - 'For a good time - try Thalia - near the big rock in the forest'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

ancient romeArcheologyRoman

