To Wank or Not to Wank - That is the Question

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Dr. Futuro is studying male reproduction at the Male Sperm Institute - and gives talks there. His latest talk is jokingly termed “To wank, or not to wank” (The Dr. always likes to give a shocking title to his Talks.)

This was something Hamlet probably said to himself many nights - (as he didn't have much of a sex life).

Leading science magazines will tell you that the average male produces over 500 Billion sperm in a lifetime. Where do they all go? Why, they Die of course - and Mother Nature designed it that way.

Most males Shed (a polite term for dying) - a billion sperm a month - as new Sperm are being generated. Men are literally walking Sperm machines.

So there is no harm in Wanking - as they are all going to die anyway.

Of course Religions tell you differently - but they use the method of - 'Guilt to Control' on you. It's worked for 2, 000 years.

So - a guy has 500 billion Sperm and produces 1 - 2 kids - (with help from the wife). The rest of the time Sex was designed by Nature for Pleasure.

And the Wife? - she starts out with 2 million potential Eggs at Birth and that gets whittled own to about one Egg a month - about 360 in her lifetime.

And she still produces the 1 - 2 kids - (or in developing nations 5 - 10 kids).

That is Nature - Folks.