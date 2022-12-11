To Wank or Not to Wank - That is the Question

Dr. Futuro is studying male reproduction at the Male Sperm Institute - and gives talks there. His latest talk is jokingly termed “To wank, or not to wank” (The Dr. always likes to give a shocking title to his Talks.)
This was something Hamlet probably said to himself many nights - (as he didn't have much of a sex life).
Leading science magazines will tell you that the average male produces over 500 Billion sperm in a lifetime. Where do they all go? Why, they Die of course - and Mother Nature designed it that way.
Most males Shed (a polite term for dying) - a billion sperm a month - as new Sperm are being generated. Men are literally walking Sperm machines.
So there is no harm in Wanking - as they are all going to die anyway.
Of course Religions tell you differently - but they use the method of - 'Guilt to Control' on you. It's worked for 2, 000 years.
So - a guy has 500 billion Sperm and produces 1 - 2 kids - (with help from the wife). The rest of the time Sex was designed by Nature for Pleasure.
And the Wife? - she starts out with 2 million potential Eggs at Birth and that gets whittled own to about one Egg a month - about 360 in her lifetime.
And she still produces the 1 - 2 kids - (or in developing nations 5 - 10 kids).
That is Nature - Folks.