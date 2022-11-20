I Can See Paradise By The Dark Side of the Moon

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 20 November 2022

image for I Can See Paradise By The Dark Side of the Moon
Prime Real Estate for Casinos and Strip Clubs

Trump has done a YUGE deal with China to put Trump casinos, golf clubs, rape parlours, groping classes, incest swinger’s clubs, diaper factories, an Melania vagina-scented candles (and Ivanka too) on the Moon!

The dark side, that is, where only China has a foothold doing who knows what – hell, if no one can see you doing it, then it’s not illegal and no one has to go to The Hague on crimes against humanity.

If you can’t see it, it didn’t happen! China’s new policy, and Trump’s too IF he gets off (for his many crimes … if Merrick Garland can hurry the hell up!)

So for those rich Chinese and American scumbags who cry victim as they bludgeon and beat and silence … there will soon be a new paradise for you – on an off-world criminal colony … (it’s starting to sound a little too Blade Runnery, hmm?)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
ChinaDonald Trumpmoon

