In 50 Years There will be no Underground in London

"In fifty years, there will be no underground transportation In London - due to Global Warming, " said Dr. Futuro - from his posh mansion in London during his daily Futuro - Scope podcast.

“I myself am selling out and buying a mansion outside Birmingham which is five hundred feet above sea level. Safe during my lifetime.

“Now don't worry - your Conservative government will swing into action on this any year now. Boris Johnson, between his partying, was already reading up on it - and as soon as Liz Truss gets those tax cuts out her system - she will look into it also. She has great common sense.

“The trouble is she doesn't believe in large scale public projects - has no interest in even fixing the Victorian sewer systems polluting the ocean.

"But soon the ocean will come up the sewer systems and clean them anyway - so all is to the good.

“Mother Nature takes care of everything - eventually.

“Liz believes if you throw money at the large corporations - they will whole-heartedly solve all these problems. it is a novel theory - didn’t work in America - but we are going to give it a try.

“Anyway, you won't be washed out to sea anytime soon. But with the use of oil and gas still increasing - and accelerating the melting of that Giant Ice cube called Antarctica - things don't look good.

“Well, Ta - Ta, I am currently packing. "