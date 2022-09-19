In 50 Years There will be no Underground in London

Funny story written by UncleDale

Monday, 19 September 2022

Mind the damp

"In fifty years, there will be no underground transportation In London - due to Global Warming, " said Dr. Futuro - from his posh mansion in London during his daily Futuro - Scope podcast.

“I myself am selling out and buying a mansion outside Birmingham which is five hundred feet above sea level. Safe during my lifetime.

“Now don't worry - your Conservative government will swing into action on this any year now. Boris Johnson, between his partying, was already reading up on it - and as soon as Liz Truss gets those tax cuts out her system - she will look into it also. She has great common sense.

“The trouble is she doesn't believe in large scale public projects - has no interest in even fixing the Victorian sewer systems polluting the ocean.

"But soon the ocean will come up the sewer systems and clean them anyway - so all is to the good.

“Mother Nature takes care of everything - eventually.

“Liz believes if you throw money at the large corporations - they will whole-heartedly solve all these problems. it is a novel theory - didn’t work in America - but we are going to give it a try.

“Anyway, you won't be washed out to sea anytime soon. But with the use of oil and gas still increasing - and accelerating the melting of that Giant Ice cube called Antarctica - things don't look good.

“Well, Ta - Ta, I am currently packing. "

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

