The Pianissimo Mafia Family Opens Three Pizza Restaurants In Hackensack, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, New Jersey - (Satire News) - Ever since he was a little guy growing up in Sardinia, Italy, Genzano Pianissimo dreamed of two things; the first, he wanted to go to America and become a Mafioso, and secondly, he wanted to open up a pizza parlor.

Well as luck would have it, little Genzanito, at the age of 37, has achieved both of his dreams.

He is now the head of the Pianissimo crime family based in Hackensack, New Jersey, and he is the proud owner of three pizza restaurants named Pianissimo's Pizza Parlor #1, Pianissimo's Pizza Parlor #2, and (wait for it...) Pianissimo's Pizza Parlor #3.

Genny, as no one, absolutely NO ONE calls him, recently talked with a reporter with The Brooklyn Bridge Times and revealed that now his "Family" is getting into the counterfeit iPad business.

He said that they are already branching out into the counterfeit You Tube business, the counterfeit iPhone business and just lately the counterfeit $50 bill business.

SIDENOTE: Genzano asked the reporter with the Bridge Times to be sure and mention in his article that any Hackensack police officer can eat at any of his three pizza parlors free of charge.