The South Pole Is Experiencing a Never-Before Heat Wave - 725 Tons of Ice Have Turned To Water

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 3 August 2022

image for The South Pole Is Experiencing a Never-Before Heat Wave - 725 Tons of Ice Have Turned To Water
At the rate that the South Pole is melting, experts predict it could end up becoming The South Stick.

SOMEWHERE IN THE SOUTH POLE - (Satire News) - A team of Icelandic scientists traveled to the South Pole to study the effects of global warming.

The team of five members were led by Lars Bushinquick, who is the world's foremost expert on anything to do with the South Pole.

In fact, when Lars and his first wife, Ethel, were married, the happy, horny couple honeymooned in the southern most place on Earth.

The team of Icelanders report that they have ascertained that due to the climate change, just within the past two weeks, a grand total 725 tons of ice have melted and are now in liquid form. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Global WarmingSouth Pole

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more