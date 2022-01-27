Switizerland’s Second Attempt At Launching a Moon Rocket Fails

WOODEN CLOG, Switizeland – (Satire News) – The Swiss government has just announced that their unmanned moon rocket, Tulip 2, has ended in utter failure.

A spokesperson for the Swiss Moon Federation, Lila F. Shawcolot, stated that the Tulip 2 left the launch pad perfectly, but 13.2 seconds into the mission, it totally exploded sending parts over the north side of the Alps.

Reports are that several skiers were almost hit by the rockets windshield and its steering wheel.

Members of the SMF are already trying to gather up the more than 3,200 parts of Tulip 2, so that they can reassemble them and get to the root of the problem.

Back in August of 2021, Tulip 1 crashed into the Alps a mere 7.3 seconds into the flight.

An investigation revealed that Tulip 1's problem stemmed from a faulty windshield wiper system.

American astronaut Buzz Aldren, who is 92, stated that he thinks that the problem could be with Tulip 2’s Synchronized Logistical Ipso Factoid System.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: I Googled it and I could not find Logistical Ipso Factoid System anywhere. I guess it must be a Swiss thing.]