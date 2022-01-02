The Huge Meteor That Was Heading For Duck Dung, Alabama Is Now Going To Land In Dodge City, Kansas

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Weather experts are now stating that the gigantic meteor which was scheduled to hit Alabama in March will not hit the cotton-pickin’ state after all.

Weather expert, and collector of foreign adult toys, Toby Prixsteen, has now updated the “Strike Location” to be Dodge City, Kansas.

Prixsteen, who is engaged to a transexual from Iceland, remarked that the new projection is most probably about 99.31% correct.

The Prixter, as Andy Cohen calls him, did want to stress to the citizens of Dodge City to make arrangements to get the hell out of Dodge around March 13, 2022.