Elon Musk Vows That One Day He Will Be The King of Mars

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 30 December 2021

Elon Musk is 50, and says by the time he's 60 he will be a gadfucazillionaire.

AUSTIN – (Satire News) – Multi-billionaire and co-founder of Bezos-Musk Inc., Elon Musk, has just remarked that one day, in the not-too-distant future, he will become the King of Mars.

Musk who has more money than the entire populations of Iowa, El Salvador, and Herzegovina put together wants people to know that he is not conceited, and that it’s just simply brilliance of his own doing.

He was recently asked by Traci Diddle of National Rumblings if he is still planning on one day possibly buying the entire state of Massachusetts.

He took a sip of Johnny Walker Red and replied that for now he’s just negotiating to purchase Boston.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

