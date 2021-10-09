Alien hurt that no-one noticed he was visiting

Alien Alan Smith was hurt when he realised that no one has noticed his spaceship, as he hovered over the earth for twenty minutes.

'I travelled a fair way to get here, I mean it would have taken you, Earthlings decades, but I did it in an hour, but even so, as I floated over your planet no-one noticed me'.

Alan hadn't realised that his Sat Nav was on the blink, and he was actually over the Atlantic Ocean.

'Ok, I don't have windows in the ship, and I can't see where I am, or where I am going, but even so, I made the special trip, and there were no drunk people around to film me. I will have to come back next week, and make sure that I am floating over New York or somewhere won't I? It means I will have to take some time off from my important job though'.

Alan is an accountant for a small city estate agent. When he is not there, everyone else is a lot happier.