One of The Largest Meteors In History Is Heading Towards Alabama

DUCK DUNG, Alabama – (Satire News) – Ipso Facto News reports that it has just learned from information guru Andy Cohen, that one of the biggest meteors in the history of the world is speeding towards Earth, and is expected to hit the state of Alabama.

Fuchsia Garfunkel with IPN stated that the meteor, nicknamed “Sara Huckabee” due to it humongous size, is expected to hit the town of Duck Dung, sometime in March, around Beaver Building Day (the 13th).

President Biden has urged the citizens of the red-as-hell state of Alabama, not to concern themselves, and to just stay inside their homes and try and get as many family members as they can in their bathtub.

POTUS said that he does not suggest that Alabamians try and evacuate to neighboring states such as Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, or Wyoming.

Meanwhile, Trump is trying to sell his two acre lot that he bought back in 1999, which is located smack-dab in the “Meteor Hit Zone.”