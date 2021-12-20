The Bright Red State of Alabama Issues A Directive That Effective Immediately Only White, Caucasian Tourists Will Be Allowed Into The State

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 20 December 2021

image for The Bright Red State of Alabama Issues A Directive That Effective Immediately Only White, Caucasian Tourists Will Be Allowed Into The State
President Bill Clinton once said that the state of Alabama is even redder than the color red.

MOBILE, Alabama – (Satire News) – In a move that has many older folks revisiting those dreadfully racist days of the 50s and 60s, the state of Alabama (aka "The Banjo On My Knee State”) has just issued a directive that is about as racist as a skunk is smelly.

A rep for the “Cotton Pickin’” state pointed out that the directive is only racist to anyone who is not as lily white as Nicole Kidman.

He added that if someone feels that this directive is based on bigotry then he has some swamp land in the North Pole he wants to sell them.

[PUBLISHER’S NOTE: What the fuck does that even mean???]

Meanwhile members of the Black Lives Matter, The Hip Hop Federation, The Cinnamon $istas Rap Band, and The Watermelon Eaters Fraternity, have collectively filed a $93.8 million discriminatory lawsuit against the state of Alabama.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

