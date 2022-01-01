Alabama Outlaws Gay & Lesbian Parades

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 1 January 2022

image for Alabama Outlaws Gay & Lesbian Parades
iRumors is reporting that a group of 19,000 gaylords and lesbionics plans to have a parade in Duck Dung, Alabama.

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – (Satire News) – The extremely homophobic state of Alabama has just passed a law that will prohibit any homosexualized group, organization, or entity from having a parade within the city limits of any town or city in the state.

A representative for the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, Lulanette May Cracker, 53, told BuzzFuzz writer Taffeta Kixx. that first these gaylords and lesbionics will want to have a parade, and next they’ll want to have their own sex toy shops, and then they’ll want to bring in Boy George and the Village People for a concert.

Meanwhile Sheriff Rufus “Bubba” Bittshitz, of Duck Dung, Alabama, remarked that, that is exactly what happened in San Fran(sissy)co back in August of 1789.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: WTF!!! 1789???]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AlabamaGayHomophobia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more