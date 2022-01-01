MONTGOMERY, Alabama – (Satire News) – The extremely homophobic state of Alabama has just passed a law that will prohibit any homosexualized group, organization, or entity from having a parade within the city limits of any town or city in the state.

A representative for the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, Lulanette May Cracker, 53, told BuzzFuzz writer Taffeta Kixx. that first these gaylords and lesbionics will want to have a parade, and next they’ll want to have their own sex toy shops, and then they’ll want to bring in Boy George and the Village People for a concert.

Meanwhile Sheriff Rufus “Bubba” Bittshitz, of Duck Dung, Alabama, remarked that, that is exactly what happened in San Fran(sissy)co back in August of 1789.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: WTF!!! 1789???]