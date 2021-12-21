A Massive Lady Bug Invasion Hits Texas

WACO, Texas – (Satire News) – Throughout the years, the state of Texas has seen many different types of insect invasions; including the Dreaded Canadian Cicada Invasion of 1959, the Infamous Costa Rican Cricket Invasion of 1993, the Horrendous Mississippi Mud Dobber Invasion of 2017, and now The Where-The-Hell Did All of These Damn Lady Bugs Come From Invasion of 2021.

Insect experts say that the cute tiny lady bugs look like little bitty versions of red M&Ms.

One of the nation’s foremost experts on lady bugs, Dr. Josefina F. Tiggle-Chavez, 52, said that these particular types of lady bugs, which have two belly buttons, originated up in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (Canada).

Saskatoon is known as “The Icicle Capital of Canada,” as well as “The Moose Mating Capital of Canada,” and also since 1883, “The Lady Bug Capital of Canada.”

Gov. Greg “Dick Face” Abbott promises that he will eradicate these little pesky pests, who pee every 2 minutes, if he has to napalm the bitches all to hell.