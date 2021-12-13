Texas Governor Greg Abbott Has Just Offended Millions of Divorced Adulterous Texans

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 December 2021

image for Texas Governor Greg Abbott Has Just Offended Millions of Divorced Adulterous Texans
This is not a cartoon caricature - this is an actual photo of old "Eggplant Face."

AUSTIN – (Satire News) – The governor who is without a shadow of a doubt the worst governor in the entire nation is at it again.

Governor Greg “Eggplant Face” Abbott, has just issued a state proclamation that any resident of Texas who got divorced due to an adulterous affair will not be allowed to vote in any state elections.

Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle was the first to report this rather odd, strange, fucked-up directive by the man that the entire Houston Astros team refers to as being even uglier than one of America’s most ugliest pieces-of-shit, Rudy “The Swamp Creature” Giuliani.

Abbott who is rumored to be of the swish sashaying ilk (gayish), has been rumored to have had no less than 7 adulterous affairs himself (five with women, one with a male, and one with a carnival hermaphrodite).

In the meantime, the Las Vegas, Nevada-based National Adulterous Guild of America (NAGA), has filed a $72 million personal lawsuit against Abbott on grounds of Ipso facto adulterated fuckatosis.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Greg AbbottTexas

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more