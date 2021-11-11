If Trump Were Black, Would He Receive As Many Favorable Court Delays?

Of course not. George Floyd was black, trying to use a counterfeit $20.00 bill, and killed on the spot in nine minutes. No judge, no jury, District Court of Appeals, and Circuit Court, and forget the Supreme Court.

"Too busy. Have to judge more critical issues like absolving and protecting the leader of the January 6, Insurrection and Coup attempt, and who is still trying to overturn a valid presidential election.

This pussy-grabbing, draft dogger needs all the legal judgment and time the courts can render.

Or: Let the clock run out.

George Floyd didn't have any time. He didn't even have a clock. With a police officer's knee on Mr. Floyd's neck, it took nine minutes to kill him.

George Floyd was black.

Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, said on MSNBC, "If the insurrectionists at the Capital on January 6, were brown, black or Muslim, they would have been stopped within minutes of the start."

But they were white, gun-toting, Trump racists following Trump's hate speech. "Ya gotta fight for your country," he yelled.

When did Trump ever fight for his country? If he disagreed with the war in Vietnam, he could have been a conscientious objector. Instead, he claimed to have bone spurs, and frequented Studio 54, where he confessed to fighting VD.

Courts: Start your engines. The world is watching. There is a Democracy to protect.

