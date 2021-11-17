Someone Pigeonholed Donald Trump

Suddenly, comes a voice that so succinctly expresses the dump-hole into which Donald Trump has led this country. American who are descendants from every corner of the planet despise people a shade less than buttermilk.

Republican House member Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, expressing his opinion and one that should be repeated and heard: "The cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6. The former president lied to us. He lied to every one of us, and in doing so, he lost (Republicans) the House, the Senate, and the White House."

Amen! Pass the Pepsi. Drink up.

Representative Gonzalez continued: "I see, fundamentally, a person who shouldn't be able to hold office again...an enormous political loser. And don't know why anybody who wants to win elections going forward would follow that. I simply, like, don't get it ethically. I certainly don't get it politically. Neither of them makes sense."

Did you hear that Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham? What about you, Kevin McCarthy?

Trump's behavior on January 6th, remains criminal. So what are you waiting for, Mr. Attorney General? The clock is ticking.

The United States of America is better than Trump. Trump's 2016 election was an anomaly or at worse rigged.

Fortunately, the rest of the world did not remain complacent. The quiet roar of world representatives laughing at Trump when he addressed the United Nations bore witness to his lunacy. They got it.

His followers don't care. They at last have a leader, and they will follow him into that last final ditch.

