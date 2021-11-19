The Grinch Who Is Trying To Steal An Election

It isn’t a banana republic, or a nation in the old Soviet Union, not one in the United Kingdom, Africa or the Middle East, but the democracy of the United States. Uh huh.

As the late Colin Powell once said. "The United States may be the youngest country, but it is the oldest democracy.”

However, the United States is a country Donald Trump is willing to destroy for his own ego. Trump catapulted into the public’s eye with a television program called appropriately, The Apprentice.

He turned out to be a failed apprentice. He was impeached twice for doing a poor job, and finally fired. Now, he's trying to Grinch his way back again into the White House job.

So Trump insisted the 2020 election was rigged. (Ho, ho, ho!)

That President Biden stole his re-election. (Another ho, ho, ho!)

Attempted to start a revolution on January 6th. (Serious criminal action where people were killed and injured.)

Almost had the 25th Amendment enacted by members of his cabinet. (They had the Constitution and his behavior to back them.)

All that was back in January, and now nearing Christmas, Trump has turned into the Grinch who is trying to steal back his White House job.

Can’t someone give Trump a miniature John Derian little White House to play with? Or a Picasso copy of Guernica? Maybe a Norman Rockwell depiction of home-sweet-home of Mar-a-Lago?

Trump, you were fired.

Stop.

Your bone spurs are showing. Upstairs!

