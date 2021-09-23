A Man is Arrested For Selling a Hurricane Insurance Policy to An Elderly Couple in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyoming – (Satire News) – In the unscrupulous department, an insurance agent in Cheyenne, has just been arrested by local authorities for selling an elderly couple a hurricane insurance policy.

Press Extra reporter Voodoo Dupree, who is the sister of stand-up comedian Zydeco Dupree, spoke with Silas and Magenta Riverzip, who said that a Mr. Claudius F. McLabia, talked them into buying a $700 a month hurricane insurance policy.

Miss Dupree investigated and found out that Wyoming hasn’t been hit by a hurricane in over 900 years.

She paid Mr. McLabia a visit and asked him why he was ripping off an elderly couple like the Riverzips.

He replied that THEY approached HIM about purchasing the hurricane insurance policy, and he added that they also wanted to purchase a tsunami insurance policy, but he informed them that the last time that a tsunami had hit Wyoming was back in September of 1691, which is 330 years ago.

In a Follow-Up Story. AARP has gotten into the picture and they are looking into filing charges against McLabia on grounds of Swindleoshus Dickaprickatee.