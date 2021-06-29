Seattle Is Sizzling As The Heat Index Hits 119 Degrees!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 29 June 2021

image for Seattle Is Sizzling As The Heat Index Hits 119 Degrees!
Seattle has completely run out of sunblock.

SEATTLE – (Satire News) – The city famous for coffee, Bill Gates, and asparagus, has just hit a sweltering heat index of 119 degrees.

Many residents of Seattle stated that anyone who still does not believe in climate change is either stupid, hard-headed, or two degrees removed from being a lava rock.

One long time resident of the city, Buford R. Watergap, 91, said that it was so damn hot that he saw two sparrows spitting on each other in an attempt to stay cool.

A Walmart shopper said that as she was walking to her car, she dropped a carton of eggs on the parking lot, and before she could pick them up, they were already starting to cook.

Every grocery store ran out of water, tea, sodas, and tequila. One local retail chain is having fourteen 18-wheelers loaded with cases of water shipped in from Tijuana, Mexico.

An owner of a local nursery told the local ABC TV affiliate that it was so damn hot that he could actually hear some of his fruit trees moaning from the heat.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the weather coin, residents of Laredo, Texas have been told that they could be seeing some snow flurries in the next few days.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
HeatwaveSeattleWeather




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more