A Volcano Is Discovered In Lake Michigan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 September 2021

image for A Volcano Is Discovered In Lake Michigan
Donald Trump says that Mount Saint Oprah Winfrey is fake - Winfrey says Donald's pee-pee is fake!

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – US meteorologists from Maine to Oregon are puzzled-as-hell at the discovery of a volcano that has suddenly formed overnight in Lake Michigan.

The Alpha Beta News Agency was the first news outlet to report on the volcano, which has been named, Mount Saint Oprah Winfrey, in honor of one of the Windy City’s most famous citizens (ever!).

ABNA reporter, Mimosa Sabrosa interviewed one of the nation’s leading volcano experts, Maddie P. Lickenhix, 52, who remarked that although the volcano is not anywhere near as big as Washington state's Mount Saint Helens, or Italy’s Mount Vesuvius, or even Alabama’s Mount Crackerhead, it is still one big-ass fucker (her words).

Blonde songstress Taylor Swift told Yippie-Ki-Yay Magazine that she has already written a song about Mount Saint Oprah Winfrey which she has titled, “When I Slipped Him Some Tongue, I Saw a Volcano Quickly Form in The Crotch Region of His Nike Shorts.”

Meanwhile, President Biden will be sending VP Harris to Chicago to do a photo shoot on the volcano, to show the effen Republican senators (as well as that orange predator, Donald Trump) that Global Warning is not a hoax, it’s not a witch hunt, and it certainly is not President Obama’s fault.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
GeologyLake Michiganvolcano

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more