A Florida Octogenarian Couple Discover a Volcano

PENSACOLA, Florida – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz is reporting that a huge volcano has just been discovered east of Pensacola. The volcano has been given the name Mt. St. Citrus.

Reports coming out of the Plywood State point out that the Florida House of Representatives has already voted on a practical use for the volcano.

Mt. St. Citrus, which was discovered by octogenarian hikers Millard and Millicent Fippanippy, will be used as a state sanitary landfill.

An expert on sanitary landfills, Wally Kixx, said that Mt. St. Citrus is so big that it has the capacity of holding up to 87 years worth of trash, garbage, debris, and political signs.

Meanwhile, the Fippanippy’s have already been booked to appear on National Geographic’s top rated show, “What The Heck?”

They will also be appearing on “The View,” “Gray’s Anatomy,” “The Real Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania,” and "An Afternoon Delight With The Duke & The Duchess" (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle).