Oklahoma City Residents are Shocked as a Volcano Forms Overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY – Long-time hairstylist, Brucey “Skippy” LaFondue, said that, as he was headed to work at his beauty salon, he noticed smoke coming from a street gutter.

As he got closer, he saw that the smoke was coming from a mound of dirt that had formed on the curb.

LaFondue took out his cell phone and took 13 photos. He sent them to his relatives in San Francisco and Queens.

He then called 911 and reported the smoke.

A full 19 minutes later, a motorcycle policeman showed up.

He took 7 photos of the mini-volcano, which he sent to his mom, who is serving seven years for armed robbery in Tulsa's Dust Bowl State Prison.

A local television weather girl, Sadie Savannah Sackamanna, 29, happened upon the scene, and said that the volcano was sitting on the old Sooner Schooner Earthquake Fault.

The fault was first discovered back on October 15, 1872, by a group of discombobulated sooner pioneers that were headed east to Brooklyn.

The four-times-divorced Sackamanna said that the volcano will continue to grow in size, and could eventually end up being about as big as Mount Rushmore, but without the faces, of course.

When asked by the mayor if there is anyway to keep it from growing, Ms. Sackamanna thought for a few seconds, touched up her lipstick, and replied, “Well, I highly recommend that we definitely don’t water the friggin’ son-of-a-bitch that’s for damn-effen-sure.”