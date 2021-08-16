Drought-Stricken, Fire-Laden California is Buying Water From Chicago

SACRAMENTO, California – (Satire News) – The state of California, suffering from a horrendous drought has just informed the news media that they have worked out a deal to purchase water from Chicago.

The Windy City gets its water from Lake Michigan and so they have plenty for themselves and now for the Avocado Toast State (California).

Reports are that Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico are also inquiring about buying the wet commodity from Chicago.

A California state official told BuzzFuzz that the state needs the water for drinking purposes, to fight the dozens of wild fires, and to water the millions of marijuana fields.

Meanwhile, scientists in Mexicali, Mexico are looking into the possibility of creating drinking water from recycled maracas.

Reports are that Bezos-Musk, Inc., has granted the Republic of Mexico $17.2 million to study the maracas-to-water possibility.

In Marital News. Ivanka Trump is denying the rumors that she wants to divorce Jared Kushner and marry Texas hip hop singer Yo Yo Afro Woke.