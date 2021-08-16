Drought-Stricken, Fire-Laden California is Buying Water From Chicago

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 16 August 2021

image for Drought-Stricken, Fire-Laden California is Buying Water From Chicago
Chicago is planning on selling California 915 trillion gallons of water from Lake Michigan.

SACRAMENTO, California – (Satire News) – The state of California, suffering from a horrendous drought has just informed the news media that they have worked out a deal to purchase water from Chicago.

The Windy City gets its water from Lake Michigan and so they have plenty for themselves and now for the Avocado Toast State (California).

Reports are that Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico are also inquiring about buying the wet commodity from Chicago.

A California state official told BuzzFuzz that the state needs the water for drinking purposes, to fight the dozens of wild fires, and to water the millions of marijuana fields.

Meanwhile, scientists in Mexicali, Mexico are looking into the possibility of creating drinking water from recycled maracas.

Reports are that Bezos-Musk, Inc., has granted the Republic of Mexico $17.2 million to study the maracas-to-water possibility.

In Marital News. Ivanka Trump is denying the rumors that she wants to divorce Jared Kushner and marry Texas hip hop singer Yo Yo Afro Woke.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Californiachicagodroughtwildfires

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more