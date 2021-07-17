A Meteor The Size of Puerto Rico is Headed For Arizona

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 17 July 2021

image for A Meteor The Size of Puerto Rico is Headed For Arizona
NASA says that there is a 1 in 570 chances that the meteor could veer to the south and strike the state of Sonora, Mexico.

PHOENIX – (Satire News) - Boom Boom News has just informed the public, that NASA has revealed that a humongous meteor the size of Puerto Rico is scheduled to hit Arizona at 3:15 am on the morning of September 13, 2021.

Renee Rittafax, a spokeswoman with the space agency said that radar detected the gigantic meteor, nicknamed DJT, after you-know-who, on Saturday at 10:30 am Lima, Peru time.

When asked how powerful the meteor is, Miss Rittafax replied that the SOB is roughly equivalent to 4 million sticks of dynamite.

BBN reporter Chipper Caruso asked what should the residents of Arizona do.

Rittafax rolled her eyes and answered that they should get their collective asses out of Arizona, no later than midnight on the 13th of September.

She then added that the meteor has the potential of turning the state into one big, mothereffen Walmart parking lot.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

