A Meteor The Size of Puerto Rico is Headed For Arizona

PHOENIX – (Satire News) - Boom Boom News has just informed the public, that NASA has revealed that a humongous meteor the size of Puerto Rico is scheduled to hit Arizona at 3:15 am on the morning of September 13, 2021.

Renee Rittafax, a spokeswoman with the space agency said that radar detected the gigantic meteor, nicknamed DJT, after you-know-who, on Saturday at 10:30 am Lima, Peru time.

When asked how powerful the meteor is, Miss Rittafax replied that the SOB is roughly equivalent to 4 million sticks of dynamite.

BBN reporter Chipper Caruso asked what should the residents of Arizona do.

Rittafax rolled her eyes and answered that they should get their collective asses out of Arizona, no later than midnight on the 13th of September.

She then added that the meteor has the potential of turning the state into one big, mothereffen Walmart parking lot.

