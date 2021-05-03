Arizona Republicans are on the case!

The Arizona GOP has hired Cyber Ninjas to recount ballots from the 2020 election.

“The Cyber Ninjas company — headed by a conspiracy theorist and disciple of the “Stop the Steal” lie that the presidential election was rigged — has no election or balloting experience. Its lawyer argued in court this week that it could not reveal its “trade secrets” on how it would conduct the recount, and wanted to bar oversight of its audit process.” Huffington Post, April 30, 2021:

Arizona Republicans have commissioned Phillip Calvin McGraw, also known as Dr. Phil, to investigate the break-up of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The investigation will require an examination of over 100,000 tweets, texts and other transmissions over Instagram and Tik-Tok, and is expected to take at least three months.

Kanye has derided the investigation as phony and politically motivated, and states unequivocally that he will not cooperate with it.

“It’s a witch-hunt,” he insists, “with a foregone conclusion.”

Arizona Republicans have hired Lt. Columbo to investigate the decision by the TV reality show “The Bachelorette” to replace Clare Crawley with Tayshia Adams.

Arizona Republicans have started an investigation into domestic violence on the Punch and Judy Show.

State Senator Celia Beeswax will head the investigation.

“We are reliably informed that the show regularly depicts Mr. Punch and Judy trading blows, and also that there is a baby in the house," said Sen. Beeswax. "This is certainly not the kind of entertainment that we want our young people to see."

Neither Punch nor Judy was available for comment.