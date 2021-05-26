Successful launch for the US: First lighthouse in space!

American pride was in full stride this morning after our great nation became the first to launch an entire lighthouse into space! Thousands of spectators witnessed the event and billions more around the world watched it on TV.

NASA engineers mostly downplayed the event saying there's much more to the mission than simply the launch, but the rest of us yahoos are elated, if only for the novelty of such a spectacle and achievement!

Ralph Pokled, Chief Rocketry Engineer at NASA played it rather cool when asked for his thoughts: "I'd surely say 'so far so good' at this point but we need to remember there's much to be done here. Just for starters, we need to determine how useful a lighthouse might be out there in space."

But Tommy Peckhold, a life long fan of space exploration had a different take; "I don't care what those geeks say, man! This is the greatest country this world has ever seen and we just proved it once more! As if we needed to right? Ha ha! In your face Russia! In your face China! Do me a favor and send over a pu pu platter. Make yourselves useful! Ha ha ha!"

Even skeptics must now admit however that US ingenuity and knowhow have proven they are second to none when it comes to blowing things up or shooting things into space. It's a proud day indeed in the good old US of A!