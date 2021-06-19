Elon Musk Is So Rich He Just Bought 7 Banks To Store His Money In

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – One of the country’s leading financial experts recently stated that if Elon Musk were to convert all of his billions and billions of dollars into $100 bills and lay them end-to-end, they would stretch from Saturn, to Mars, to Neptune, and over to Uranus.

Musk is so rich he could very easily buy Portugal, Wales, Laos, and Peru and still have enough money left over to buy 2-story igloos for every Eskimo family living in Alaska.

Even Oprah Winfrey, who many consider to be the richest woman in the world recently told Whoopi Goldberg “Honey child, lemmy just say dat dis Mr. Elon fella, he sho nuff be one berry rich hombre, ya know what I’m sayin’ sista girl?

One of the Musker's top financial advisers told BuzzFuzz that Mr. Musk now has so much dinero, as they say down in Guatemala, that he’s just purchased seven banks just to store all his money in.

Meanwhile another rich-as-hell man, Jeff Bezos, upon hearing of the purchase of the 7 banks, simply replied, “Well la-di-da, and like Shania Twain sang years ago…that don’t impress me much.”