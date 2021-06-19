Elon Musk Is So Rich He Just Bought 7 Banks To Store His Money In

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 19 June 2021

image for Elon Musk Is So Rich He Just Bought 7 Banks To Store His Money In
This is the 2nd National Bank of The Bronx, one of 7 that Musk purchased.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – One of the country’s leading financial experts recently stated that if Elon Musk were to convert all of his billions and billions of dollars into $100 bills and lay them end-to-end, they would stretch from Saturn, to Mars, to Neptune, and over to Uranus.

Musk is so rich he could very easily buy Portugal, Wales, Laos, and Peru and still have enough money left over to buy 2-story igloos for every Eskimo family living in Alaska.

Even Oprah Winfrey, who many consider to be the richest woman in the world recently told Whoopi Goldberg “Honey child, lemmy just say dat dis Mr. Elon fella, he sho nuff be one berry rich hombre, ya know what I’m sayin’ sista girl?

One of the Musker's top financial advisers told BuzzFuzz that Mr. Musk now has so much dinero, as they say down in Guatemala, that he’s just purchased seven banks just to store all his money in.

Meanwhile another rich-as-hell man, Jeff Bezos, upon hearing of the purchase of the 7 banks, simply replied, “Well la-di-da, and like Shania Twain sang years ago…that don’t impress me much.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskJeff BezosMoneyOprah WinfreyWhoopi Goldberg

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more