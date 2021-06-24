Climate Change Experts Say Iceland is Melting at a Rate of 13% Per Year

CHICAGO - (Satire News) – Experts on the world’s climate have been saying since February 14, 2013, that Iceland is melting little by little as a result of climate change.

Recent studies conducted by the Quinnipinni Study Group of Delaware now report that Iceland is melting at an annual rate of 13%.

Iceland’s President Guoni Johannesson, refutes that claim, stating that he hired an independent ice investigating firm at a cost of $54,000, and they informed him that the number is actually closer to 11% and not 13%.

Johannesson recently spoke on state television to the 364,134 inhabitants of the country, and he told them not to panic because the Icelandic government has just signed a contract with an ice service firm up in the North Pole, to import 86 metric tons of 5-star ice that will help to replenish the ice that is turning into ice water.

Meanwhile, gazillionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have informed President Johannesson that their company Bezos Musk, Inc., will be shipping his country 7,000 blue tarps that will help to retard the melting of the ice.