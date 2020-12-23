Water Was So Cold, Man Didn't Bother With Shower

There was much shivering and extreme reluctance to get into a shower in one household's bathroom this morning, when it was discovered that the water was cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey.

Seasonal cold weather in this part of southeast Asia has sent temperatures plunging from the normal 30°C to around 16°C, leaving residents nithered, and tending not to want to go anywhere near cold water.

This has meant the filthy buggers haven't been bathing.

One man in the locality, Moys Kenwood, 57, had been 'braving' the ice-cold water, but when he came downstairs and opened the bathroom door this morning, the 'freezing' air repulsed him, and his brain took over.

He headed straight for the bedroom, and threw his clothes on, telling himself that he wasn't dirty, and that he would promise to have a shower later, when he got home from work in the evening.

This was a promise he later broke.

The weather forecast for this part of Cambodia is that it will remain 'chilly' for the time being, and for temperatures to return to something like the seasonal norm around the end of January.

Said the Englishman:

At that point, and only at that point, I will resume my regular bathing schedule."

His wife, standing nearby, said: