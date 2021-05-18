The Supreme Court Is Getting Into Panties Again

The Supreme Court of the United States is at it again. They’re going to get in women’s panties and decide what women can or cannot do with their bodies, panty-wise. After all, with global warming and food rationing looming in the future, it’s time to look into women’s panties.

US women are basically stupid. These women aren’t in a position to know, or decide, or understand what they can or can not do with their bodies. So some guys wearing black robes will decide for them.

But it’s okay if overworked women die in the kitchen or the freeway or the knee of life on their neck. Good-bye ladies! Gotta protect a sand-grain of life.

Shouldn’t the US Supreme Court make some judicial decisions about men? Isn’t it about time men were made to account for their wasted semen with that living sperm?

The Supreme Court should pass laws making men responsible for that wasting sperm. It's alive! It's living. And it is halfway to being another Donald Trump or Albert Einstein or Vivaldi. Supreme Court, listen up! Make men accountable!

Just think of the gallons and gallons of semen with sperm that never graduate into its proper lifeform? Barrels and barrels just flushed away daily? Living Michael Phelps champion swimmers that are left to drown! If those swimmers were mixed properly (stirred, not shaken), men could easily populate all of Mars.

Elon Musk, are you listening? Forget bitcoins and performances on Saturday Night Live, a disaster except for the mothers. Launch a Space-X rocket to Mars with that unused, wasted, unflushed away sperm with the lady ingredient and populate Mars.

Like the Monty Python song goes, Every Sperm Is Sacred.

Read more by this author: