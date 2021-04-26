A Rogue Meteor on a Path to Hit Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS – (Satire News) – The members of the Beverly Hills celebrity community are all worried as hell, as U.S. meteorologists have just announced that a rogue meteor is headed right smack dab for the gated-community of Tinsel Town's filthy rich.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Homeowners Association, remarked that he has personally seen two very expensive mansions with for sale signs.

One home, which belongs to Nina Dobrev star of “The Vampire Diaries” and is appraised at $8.8 million, has a sign that reads, “Must sell quick - $3 million or best friggin' offer.”

Another home, 100 yards down from Dobrev’s, that belongs to Miley Cyrus’s little sister Noah, is listed at $2.3 million.

The home was originally built for $7.1 million by Alpo dog food heiress, Margarita P. Alpo.

The 8-foot by 9-foot sign reads, “I have to move to Cape Cod mucho pronto!”

The word on Rodeo Drive is that the world’s most richest man Elon Musk plans to buy both homes.

When he was asked if he wasn’t afraid of both homes getting fried by the meteor, he just laughed and remarked that he is working 24-7 on developing an industrial-sized meteor zapper capable of reducing the meteor to microscopic meteor dust.

Musk noted that Zappy The 1st, should be operational within 13 days.