Governor Newsom caught inside his personal McDonald's with Sausage McMuffin NOT confirmed

The Governor of California's rules state that the tier color purple does not allow eating inside restaurants.

The basic principle here is that covid does not roam as freely in 39% weather on the patio, especially in wind and rain.

This conclusion is based on algorithms in the governor's computer and advised by Silicon Valley.

Not covered in the main stream, and in parallel to the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System), is the Outdoor Dining Adverse Responses System (ODARS).

Ambulances are sometimes mustered to outdoor dining facilities where customers have fallen during attempts to eat their meals.

The Governor's problem is this: twice already he has been caught violating his own rule, once in Napa and recently in Fresno.

The question of Mr. Newsom's Sausage McMuffin indulgence is therefore serious.

Mr. Newsom has been a firm advocate of the rules, since he created them himself. To break them is thus unthinkable.

Yet, his critics say, breaking them is exactly what he's been doing, adding to his possible problems in coping with a recall election.

Would he purchase a McDonald's for his personal use and due to a weakness for Sausage McMuffin?

Reporters are scurrying to confirm this latest report, due to its importance in any upcoming recall election.

This particular McDonald's had been suffering financially, with declining business and homeless piled up in its parking lot.

The Governor is also reputed to have said—more than once—that “A day without Sausage McMuffin is inconceivable to me.”

Meanwhile, across the nation, a “war of the governors” continues, with mostly red state governors re-opening their states and easing up on mask mandates.

A few days ago Mr. Newsom turned blue in the face at this news of mask abandoning, and insisted the nation should go to double-masking.

“Reckless, reckless!” he said, about this easing up on the rules.

According to insiders, running a McDonald's may be inviting as career alternative for Mr. Newsom at this time.