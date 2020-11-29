Trump To Have Surgery To Make His Hands Bigger

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 29 November 2020

image for Trump To Have Surgery To Make His Hands Bigger
President Trump's baby hands compared with Dr. Libba's hands, which are the size of a normal adult male.

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – The Tinsel Town Times Tribune is reporting that President Trump has consulted one of the nation’s leading hand doctors.

5T stated that a source inside the White Folks House said that POTUS wants to have his tiny toddler fingers and hands increased in size to more resemble fingers and toes of a normal adult male.

He consulted with Dr. Packard F. Libba, who has been increasing men’s hands and decreasing women’s hands for over 40 years.

The White Folks House source revealed that DJT has been very sensitive about the fact that the 6-year-old son of one of his Secret Service agents has hands that are much bigger than his.

Reports are that, when the President consulted Dr. Libba about surgery to make his hands bigger, he also asked if he could recommend a doctor who could perform surgery to make his “Little Donnie” bigger.

After viewing the presidential “member”, Dr. Libba shook his head, and commented that they could perform a transplant, but added that it would be extremely difficult to find another male human whose ‘thing’ is also orange.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpSurgeryWhite House

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more