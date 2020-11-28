LeBron James Says The Lakers Will Visit The White House

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) - The leader of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, says that now that the piece of shit loser, Donald Trump, is leaving in January, the Lakers will visit the White House.

LeBron had said that as long as the "Racist-in-Chief" was in residency, he would not go near the place, even if the #Loser was on fire, and there was no one to stomp the fire out.

LeBron recently told Zorro La Bamba, with the Sports Bet Gazette, that there isn't a single sports athlete in the entire 50 states who considers Trump to be anything more than a sexual predator, who pays women a tremendous amount of money to develop amnesia, and say that he never put his sex thing into their sex thing.

The future Hall of Famer thought for a moment, and then mentioned "except for Wang Lee Washington, with the Milwaukee Bucks", who is actually half-American and half-Chinese.

He then disclosed that Wang Lee actually voted for the GOP shithead, after his pole-dancing wife, Ching Ling, threatened to divorce his Republican ass.

James remarked that President-Elect Joe Biden has invited the entire Lakers team, along with their wives, children, and girlfriends to visit the White House, but not until he has had it disinfected with the strongest disinfectant known to man.

LeBron said that Nancy Pelosi personally told him that Biden should just go to the expense and have the entire Trumpapalooza White Folks House totally destroyed, and the pieces dumped way out into the Atlantic Ocean, somewhere near Iceland.