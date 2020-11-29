The Madame Tussaud Wax Museum Has Removed Trump’s Wax Likeness

PARIS – (Satire News) – The director of the famed Madame Tussaud Wax Museum has informed the news media that they have had to stop exhibiting the wax likeness of President Donald Trump due to financial reasons.

Museum director Jean Franz L’Epinard, 79, stated that, in the past 12 days, they've had to replace Trump’s likeness a total of 6 times.

The man who once dated French actress Brigitte Bardot, stated that visitors to the museum hate Trump so much, that they actually take their cigarette lighters, and totally melt his entire body, face and all.

L’Epinard pointed out that each time they replace Trump's wax figure, it costs the museum $3,915.

The museum has stated that it is just too damned expensive to replace it, and there really is no sense in replacing Trump's figure anymore, since most people now hate him more than they hate the Trumpapalooza Virus.

L'Epinard noted with a big grin on his face, that he's noticed that most visitors would rather view the wax figures of Prince Andrew, Susan Boyle, Kim Jong-un, and Godzilla, instead of the has-been loser, Donald Johnny Trump.