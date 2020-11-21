The Miami Fire Department Says They Will No Longer Be Accepting Unwanted Alligators

MIAMI – (Satire News) – The Miami Fire Department says that they are discontinuing their “Bring Us Your Unwanted Alligators” program.

Fire Chief Lancelot “Sparky” Singletree told the news media that, at first, they could deal with getting one or two a week, but, since Florida has been hit by so many hurricanes, gators are being carried into Florida from Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

Chief Singletree noted that it is costing the Miami taxpayers about $18,000 a month in gator food, not counting medicines, Gatorade, and treats.

The city council took a vote, and have decided to ship the unwanted alligators, under cover of darkness, up to Georgia, and turn them loose into the Okefenokee Swamp.