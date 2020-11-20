The Popular Country Music Duo 'Florida Georgia Line' Is Changing It’s Name

NASHVILLE – (Satire News) – News coming out of “Music City” says that the highly popular country duo Florida Georgia Line has decided to change their name.

The band, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, are noted for their songs about beer-drinking, tobacco-chewing, truck-driving, cattle rustling, and skirt-chasing.

Things were going along just fine, but after the states of Florida and Georgia filed a lawsuit claiming trademark name infringement, Hubbard and Kelley decided to come up with a new name.

The bro-country music pair, after going through literally over 900 possible names, settled on their new name, which is Tennessee Mississippi Line.

The duo has made it clear that they spoke to representatives from both Tennessee and Mississippi, and they have each state’s permission in writing.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Mississippi Line say that they’ll soon be working on their next album tentatively titled, “The Hell With Florida Georgia Line, We Now Gonna Be Tennessee Mississippi Line”.