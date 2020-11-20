The Popular Country Music Duo 'Florida Georgia Line' Is Changing It’s Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 20 November 2020

image for The Popular Country Music Duo 'Florida Georgia Line' Is Changing It’s Name
When Tyler and Brian aren't performing on stage they're rounding up strays on Ty's grandmother's Texas Ranch.

NASHVILLE – (Satire News) – News coming out of “Music City” says that the highly popular country duo Florida Georgia Line has decided to change their name.

The band, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, are noted for their songs about beer-drinking, tobacco-chewing, truck-driving, cattle rustling, and skirt-chasing.

Things were going along just fine, but after the states of Florida and Georgia filed a lawsuit claiming trademark name infringement, Hubbard and Kelley decided to come up with a new name.

The bro-country music pair, after going through literally over 900 possible names, settled on their new name, which is Tennessee Mississippi Line.

The duo has made it clear that they spoke to representatives from both Tennessee and Mississippi, and they have each state’s permission in writing.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Mississippi Line say that they’ll soon be working on their next album tentatively titled, “The Hell With Florida Georgia Line, We Now Gonna Be Tennessee Mississippi Line”.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FloridaGeorgiaMusicNashville

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more