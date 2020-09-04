Wendy’s Announces That the Name of All Their Chicago Fast Food Restaurants Will Now Be Windy’s

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 4 September 2020

The Wendy's Corporation has stated that their brand new jalapeno-flavored salt has become very popular.

PICKLE TREE, Ohio – (Satire News) – The nation’s third largest fast food chain is always seeking ways to try and catch up to the number two franchise, Burger King.

In an effort to climb that much sought-after fast food ladder, Wendy’s has hired three former top-ranking officials away from Burger King, McDonalds, and Whataburger.

The three individuals provided Wendy’s with lots and lots of secrets that Wendy’s will steal, or as they say, improve on.

One improvement is that the Wendy’s drive-thrus will all soon have female employees out in the parking lot, taking orders dressed as Playboy bunnies.

This concept was recently tested out in Walla Walla, Washington, where the sales, just in one week alone, increased by 800%.

The company has also decided to change the names of every fast food outlet in Chicago from Wendy's to Windy's.

High-ranking officials say that the name is much more appropriate, since, as all Chicagoans know, the wind coming off of Lake Michigan can at times get up to 88 mph.

Wendy's has also decided to go with the concept of having their female cashiers dress up as pole dancers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
chicagoDrive ThruFast Food

