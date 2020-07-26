Man Was Distracted, And Filled Kettle Over Its Limit

A man has told of how, as he was filling a kettle with some cold water so that he could make a cup of tea this afternoon, he was distracted by the sound of cows mooing outside his back door, and inadvertently allowed the water in the kettle to rise above the recommended maximum level.

Moys Kenwood, 57, suddenly felt a raging thirst around 3 o'clock, and placed the white, plastic kettle, model CA-002, which cost 299 baht from Big C in Bangkok, more than 4 years ago, under the small tap of the 25-liter water tank, and pushed it to allow the water to drop into the kettle.

Here, he takes up the rest of the story:

"I heard these cows mooing outside the back door, and I forgot to release the tap to stop the water! It went above the little line that indicates the maximum recommended level."

Manufacturers of kettles say that customers should closely observe and follow their advice when using electrical items, if accidents are to be avoided. Kenwood said:

"I was aware that there was a potential problem on the horizon, a bubbling, boiling surge of scalding water doing its best to get out of the kettle and onto my face, or those of my kids', so I took the precaution of emptying a little bit of water out, so that the recommendation about the maximum level was met."

The procedure then went ahead without any further problems, although, unbeknown to him until he drank his tea, his tea bag had burst in the cup.