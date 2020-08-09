Man Unable To Fly Back To The UK After Airline Changes His Flight

A man who was due to fly back to his native UK later this month has been informed by the carrier that his flight details have been changed, that he will now fly two days early, and from a different country!

Moys Kenwood, 57, had been due to fly from Siem Reap in Cambodia to Singapore with Finnair on 16 August; from there to Helsinki; finally connecting with an onward service to Manchester.

On Thursday, he received an email.

Now, he was told, his journey would commence two days earlier than originally scheduled, on 14 August, and from Singapore, not Siem Reap.

Quite how he was to traverse the 2,200 km from Siem Reap to Singapore wasn't clear .

By his own steam, apparently.

He said:

"I was half-expecting an email saying that my flight had been cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions, and because Cambodia's borders are closed at the moment, and to re-schedule my flight once travel restrictions had been lifted, but how do Finnair think I am going to escape over some unguarded stretch of the border, and make my way to Singapore?

He added that the Coronavirus has been an unmitigated disaster for him, in that, apart from not being able to visit his 83-year-old mother, who he loves dearly, he now won't be able to trawl charity shops for book bargains, and he's nearly out of tea bags.

Nobody at Finnair was available for comment.