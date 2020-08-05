Dr. Fauci: Paint Gums of Covid-19 Carriers Purple And Give Them A Laxative

BILLINGSGATE POST: While waiting for a vaccine for Covid-19 to reach the market place, President Trump asked Dr. Fauci how he might enforce social distancing, especially among the young and restless.

Dr. Fauci thought for a moment. Then the answer came to him. He recalled that in the Joseph Heller novel, Catch 22, faced with separating the very ill and injured from the malingerers who were trying to get out of fighting the war, Dr. Daneeka ordered his staff to admit to the hospital anyone who had a temperature over 102 degrees. If their temperature was less than 102, they were to be given a laxative and their gums were to be painted purple with gentian violet.

“Paint their gums purple and give them a laxative.”

“I like that,” said President Trump. The following day, he signed the Executive Order making this the law of the land.

Slim: "They will think he’s crazy. But you can't let crazy people decide if you are crazy."

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. But how can they prove you’re nuts if you don’t tell them?”