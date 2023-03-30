Trump Is So Depressed He's Now Taken Up Smoking

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 30 March 2023

image for Trump Is So Depressed He's Now Taken Up Smoking
The Trumpturd smells like a walking pigpen.

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - An anonymous Mar-a-Lago employee has revealed that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is so depressed and miserable that he has taken up smoking.

The insider stated that the Orange Whale is smoking four packs of Marlboros every day.

The employee, who would only give her initials as F.P.Y, added that Trump looks like he got hit by a runaway garbage truck.

The employee noted that "Fuck Face" (as all the Mar-a-Lago employees call him behind his back) smells like a New Jersey landfill.

She added that Trump has Grubhub deliver a dozen Big Macs to his residence each day at noon, and when they arrive, his eyes light up like a kid on Christmas morning.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed white supremacist recently adopted a rescue dog, which he named "Little Mac."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
DepressionDonald TrumpSmoking

