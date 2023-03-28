Due To His 36,000 Plus Lies, Trump Now Has a Horrendous Tongue Infection

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 28 March 2023

image for Due To His 36,000 Plus Lies, Trump Now Has a Horrendous Tongue Infection
"If Trump was a horse they would have shot him years ago." -BOB BAFFERT

MIAMI - (Spoof News) - Despite countless warnings from his soon-to-be-ex-wife Melania, the notorious liar known as Moby Dickless refused to stop his deceitful ways.

Now, personal physician Dr. Yang Fufi has revealed that the Pussy Grabber has developed one of the worst tongue infections he has seen in his 37-year medical career.

According to Dr. Fufi, Trump's tongue resembles something one might find at the very bottom of the Pacific Ocean. He warns that if Trump doesn't curb his childish lying soon, his tongue could literally fall off within months.

SIDENOTE: Dr. Fufi suggested a tongue transplant, but the Orange Nazi claimed he couldn't afford it.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more