Looks like it might be a Trump/Cuomo Republican ticket in 2024

Donald Trump might be a narcissistic, psychopathic POS who shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office, but let’s give him some credit for creativity. The man could reasonably be indicted for his role in the January 6th insurrection or for trying to interfere with the Georgia election. None of this fazes him, however. Instead, he manages to use a potential indictment for a Stormy Daniels payoff to raise money, fire up his base, and distract others who might be tempted to seek the '24 Republican nomination. His floundering campaign is back on track. We suspect that Trump even incentivized the Manhattan prosecutor to pursue and publicize the case. If so, it was a brilliant move.

Trump still has a major problem, however. He may be able to effectively use the well-publicized indictment, whether it actually occurs or not, to motivate his potential supporters, and this should be enough to make him the Republican nominee in '24. Trump’s base, however, is not nearly big enough for him to win. Even worse, the never Trumpers are bigger than the base.

It’s estimated that about a quarter of the voters will vote for Trump no matter what, but there’s even more, at least a third of voters, who wouldn’t vote for Trump in any circumstance. Trump knows he has to win the support of at least 60 percent of the remaining voters to have a chance to be elected.

He intends to do this by having a Democrat as his vice president. The idea is to put forth a fusion ticket that will unite our country and do a better job governing than Biden could ever hope to do. Sources tell us that his running mate will most likely be Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced, sexually harassing former governor of New York. Cuomo’s past, which also includes the manipulation of his COVID numbers, of course, doesn’t bother Trump, and Cuomo also has the advantage of being an effective attack dog who actually was a well-respected governor for years.

The Trump/Cuomo duo, in fact, has already begun campaigning for 2024. Cuomo recently spoke out not only against the possible Trump indictment but also blasted the Biden policy on immigration. He’s not quite in full campaign mode, but one can clearly see where he’s headed.