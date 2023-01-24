Nadim Zahawi is the chairman of the UK Conservative Party. He is also a dishonest toe rag.

Careless whiskers by Rob Barratt

Oh where are we, Mister Zahawi?

Was your brain on safari in Malawi?

Or Mali? Or Derby?

Or in a bowl of pastrami?

How careless or is this how far we

Have descended.

It can’t be defended

By Rishi

There’s something fishy

About you, Nadim

It’s financially obscene

And it’s a far way

Mister Zahawi

From having morals.

And you think it’s fine

To get a little fine

And have a little whine

And you’ll say

I did it my way

Mister Zahaway

You corrupt bastard