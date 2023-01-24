Nadim Zahawi is the chairman of the UK Conservative Party. He is also a dishonest toe rag.
Careless whiskers by Rob Barratt
Oh where are we, Mister Zahawi?
Was your brain on safari in Malawi?
Or Mali? Or Derby?
Or in a bowl of pastrami?
How careless or is this how far we
Have descended.
It can’t be defended
By Rishi
There’s something fishy
About you, Nadim
It’s financially obscene
And it’s a far way
Mister Zahawi
From having morals.
And you think it’s fine
To get a little fine
And have a little whine
And you’ll say
I did it my way
Mister Zahaway
You corrupt bastard