Careless whiskers

Funny story written by Rob Barratt

Tuesday, 24 January 2023

image for Careless whiskers

Nadim Zahawi is the chairman of the UK Conservative Party. He is also a dishonest toe rag.

Careless whiskers by Rob Barratt

Oh where are we, Mister Zahawi?
Was your brain on safari in Malawi?
Or Mali? Or Derby?
Or in a bowl of pastrami?
How careless or is this how far we
Have descended.
It can’t be defended
By Rishi
There’s something fishy
About you, Nadim
It’s financially obscene
And it’s a far way
Mister Zahawi
From having morals.
And you think it’s fine
To get a little fine
And have a little whine
And you’ll say
I did it my way
Mister Zahaway
You corrupt bastard

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Corruption Lying Music rishi sunak Tax Evasion

