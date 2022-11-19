All Future World Soccer Events to be Held in Bloody Dictatorships

Saturday, 19 November 2022

Oh, the humanity Mr Infanteggi! Fancy a game of soccer?

"Basically, it is a business decision” - said an unnamed soccer executive - with his shaved bald head, and in his $900 business suit.

The truth is, bloody Dictatorships in the Middle East - and Russia and China will just pay more money. (They have to look out for their salaries, after all.)

Standing up for human rights is fine and dandy but it doesn’t pay the bills.

So what if Saudi Arabia murders it citizens - and Qatar has thousands of foreign laborers dead due to negligance? We would only one interested in they were murdering good soccer players - which they aren't.

Human Rights can't stand in the way of Soccer profits.

But, of course, the global soccer corporations love living in democracies - and supports democracy.

"Today, I have strong feelings. Today, I feel like an absolute toss-pot."

