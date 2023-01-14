Crazy Hippie Protest Song Won’t Get Airplay

It might sound like an old Japanese creature feature, but nope, it’s a protest song soon to be put out, not by Kanye, but by some old crazy hippie punk rocker no one ever heard of called Slim Snot Groovy Sunshine Loverboy … not to be confused with … Loverboy … enjoy!
Nuclear Mega Monster
Drop a nuclear bomb
When your day goes wrong
Pour on the napalm
When you hammer your thumb
Our Glorious Leader
Got a ticket at the meter
Stuck in traffic all day
Someone gotta pay
Hes the nuclear mega monster
Gonna blow up the planet
Got his heart broken by Janet
Nuclear mega monster
Got a spot on his tie
So a few million had to die
Crazy does what crazy is
Why’d we elect this prez
Why we gotta do what he says
Why we gotta hate who he slays
Give a nutcase a nuke
And were living by fluke
Only he thinks he’s cute
How did we all get duped
Absolute garbage, no radio will ever play it, there shall be no more protest songs ever, only Taylor Swift, the elite don’t like to think while listening to the radio, and if they can’t dance to it, it’s not going to win a music award.