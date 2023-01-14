Crazy Hippie Protest Song Won’t Get Airplay

It might sound like an old Japanese creature feature, but nope, it’s a protest song soon to be put out, not by Kanye, but by some old crazy hippie punk rocker no one ever heard of called Slim Snot Groovy Sunshine Loverboy … not to be confused with … Loverboy … enjoy!

Nuclear Mega Monster

Drop a nuclear bomb

When your day goes wrong

Pour on the napalm

When you hammer your thumb

Our Glorious Leader

Got a ticket at the meter

Stuck in traffic all day

Someone gotta pay

Hes the nuclear mega monster

Gonna blow up the planet

Got his heart broken by Janet

Nuclear mega monster

Got a spot on his tie

So a few million had to die

Crazy does what crazy is

Why’d we elect this prez

Why we gotta do what he says

Why we gotta hate who he slays

Give a nutcase a nuke

And were living by fluke

Only he thinks he’s cute

How did we all get duped

Absolute garbage, no radio will ever play it, there shall be no more protest songs ever, only Taylor Swift, the elite don’t like to think while listening to the radio, and if they can’t dance to it, it’s not going to win a music award.