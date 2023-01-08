Album of classical music arranged for solo rain stick still to sell one copy

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 8 January 2023

image for Album of classical music arranged for solo rain stick still to sell one copy
An album of Rainstick Music, I must get one for all of the lads

Ivor Biggenthwaite, a Londoner, even though his comedy Yorkshire name suggests otherwise has yet to sell a single copy of his new album - Rainstick Seranade.

'It is a mystery to me' said the 37-year-old 'but I have put some real classics on here, a bit of Satie, a bit of Bach, some Beethoven, even an old favourite from Aaron Copland, and yet no bites'.

'I was following what Nicola Benedetti was doing, but it seems if you are a talented and successful musician, playing a proper instrument, who doesn't look like an ill bag of spanners, people buy your albums.'

We would have bought a copy of Rainstick Seranade, but then Ivor would have thought he was a successful musician.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

