Melania Trump Has Decided To Change Her Name

Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Melania recently was overheard telling Donaldo that he reminds her of a hemorrhoid.

MANHATTAN – (Satire News) – A very close friend of Melania Trump has told iNews reporter Kitty Segovia, that the former first lady hated every friggin' minute that she was in the White House.

Miss Segovia stated that the friend said that compared to the Trump’s three-floor luxurious, penthouse suites at Trump Tower, the White House was simply noting more than a Civil War Alabama cottonfield outhouse.

Melania recently visited New York City against her husband (The orange-complected racist’s) advice, and she realized exactly just how much she has missed the “chit” out of it (her word).

Mrs. Trump, recently confided to her number one BFF, NBA super star LeBron James, that she is making plans to change her name from Melania Trump back to her given name, which is Melanija Cuntina Knavs.

SIDENOTE: Melania added that she will also be changing son Barron’s name from Barron Adolf Trump to Barronino Gustav Knavs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

